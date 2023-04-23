Dexter Soccer Blanks Bedford

The Dexter girls’ soccer team improved to 3-2 on the season with a pair of SEC Red wins last week.

The Dreadnaught blanked Bedford 7-0 Saturday.

Dexter started early with CeCe Palazzolo getting behind the defense and beating the Mules goaltender just over three minutes into the game.

Palazzolo struck again when she knocked home a corner kick that snuck just inside the left post with 22 minutes left in the half for a 2-0 lead.

Kendall Cabana would make it 3-0 late in the first half for the Dreadnaughts.

The second half was much the same when Sasha Jones found the net for a 4-0 lead.

Palazzolo scored her third of the game for the hat trick when she took a pass and broke in on net all alone once again to put the Dreads up 5-0.

Laci Jernigan would add a pair of goals for Dexter to finish the scoring for a 7-0 win.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Monroe 5-1 earlier in the week. Stats were not available.

Dexter improved to 3-2 in the SEC Red.