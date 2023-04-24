The Encore Presents an Intimate Cabaret Performance with John McDaniel and Hugh Panaro

The Encore Musical Theatre Company is thrilled to announce an exceptional addition to their popular cabaret series, with a must-see performance featuring John McDaniel and Hugh Panaro on May 13, 2023, at 7:30 pm.

This extraordinary event will showcase the immense talent of John McDaniel, also known as "John McD," who gained widespread recognition as the bandleader for The Rosie O'Donnell Show. McDaniel's musical expertise has seen him collaborate with many renowned artists and solidified his reputation as a leading musician of his generation. Hugh Panaro will join him on stage, celebrated for his mesmerizing portrayal of The Phantom in over 2,000 Broadway performances of The Phantom of the Opera. Panaro's powerful vocals and captivating stage presence have earned him a dedicated global fanbase.

Artistic Director Dan Cooney expressed his excitement about the upcoming show, stating, "John and Hugh will generate an electrifying atmosphere within The Encore's intimate Maas Theatre, providing audiences with a truly memorable musical experience. We are delighted to present these two industry giants together for a one-of-a-kind evening of entertainment right here in Dexter!"

Tickets for this unforgettable event are priced at $50, with $20 rush tickets available one hour before the show (subject to availability). Given the high demand for this performance, patrons are encouraged to book their tickets as soon as possible to secure their seats. Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of John McDaniel and Hugh Panaro at The Encore.

For more information and ticket inquiries, please visit The Encore Musical Theatre Company's website at https://theencoretheatre.org/event/john-mcdaniel-and-hugh-panaro/

or contact the box office at (734) 268-6200. Alternatively, you can visit The Encore Musical Theatre Company in person at 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI 48130. Box office hours are Tuesday – Friday, 10 am – 2 pm, and two hours before show times.