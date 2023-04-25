Dexter Track Teams Host April Showers Invite

The Dexter track and field teams played host to their annual April Showers Invitational at Al Ritt Stadium this past Saturday, with 26 different schools competing at the event.

The weather played a key role in performances, with temperatures dropping halfway through the meet, along with gusty winds, rain, and at times hail.

Brandon Anderson was one of the top runners for the Dreadnaughts, taking a second-place finish in the open 800m run with a time of 2:01.87, and placing with teammates in two different relays. The boys 4x400 took 6th with Owen Ackerman, Julian Linebaugh, Alex Hoffman, and Anderson with a time of 3:38.58. Earlier the 4x800 was 8th with Anderson, Kaden Jensen, Rylan Teddy, and Ackerman crossing the tape at 8:27.61.

The boys Pole Vault was the dominant field event for Dexter taking 4 of the top 8 spots. Clark Sheldon was the Champion with a vault of 14’0”, followed by Kaden Korcek taking 3rd at 12’6”. Teammate Benjamin Sackman tied for 6th with a jump of 12’0”, and Barrett Keller was eighth also at 12’0”.

The girls had field event placers of their own, starting with the shot put where Kera Root took 4th place with a toss of 30’8.5”, and Simone Kasischke tied for 3rd with a jump of 4’8”.

The Girls Pole Vault had a great showing of their own with Raiden Kipfmiller finishing tied for 2nd with a vault of 10’6”, and Debbie McCoy taking 7th with a jump of 9’0”.

In the distance races, Lillian Mitchell finished the 1600m with a time of 5:29.60, and Annabel O’Haver took 4th in the 3200, crossing the finish line with a time of 11:58.45. Both Mitchell and O’Haver were also on the girls 4x800 relay that finished 3rd. The team of Mitchell, Addison Bruckman, Maddie Rokke-Smith, O’Haver were timed at 10:08.61.

The Dreadnaughts are back in action this Tuesday, playing host to Ann Arbor Huron at Al Ritt