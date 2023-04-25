Dexter Softball Rolls to Sweep of Huron

After dropping six of its first seven games, the Dexter softball team got what it needed with a big doubleheader sweep of Ann Arbor Huron Monday.

Dexter pitching dominated allowing just one hit in the doubleheader with Mallory Brandt tossing a three inning no-hitter in the second game.

The Dreads pounded out 13 hits to take the opener 16-1.

A 12-run first inning was all Dexter needed with the big blow being a three-run blast from Kyra Sunstrum.

Sunstrum finished with three hits and six rbi to lead the offense.

Roni Wilson went 4-4 with a rbi and struck out three while allowing one hit for the win in the circle.

Brandt finished with two hits and a rbi, while Clara Chevillet had a hit and two rbi.

The Dreads took a 10 lead after one and added seven more in the second to take the nightcap 17-0.

Anika Busdeker led the offense with two hits and five rbi, while Maddy Thompson had two hits and three rbi. Eleni Michos added added a hit and two rbi ane the Dreadnaughts took advantage of 11 walks by Huron pitching.

Brandt finished with four strikeouts with the only Huron runner reaching on an error.