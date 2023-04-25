Old National Bank Donates $1M in Wake of Louisville Tragedy

Old National Bank recently announced $1 million in total donations following the heartbreaking events that unfolded at its downtown Louisville branch on April 10. The donations aim to support those directly impacted, express gratitude to the heroes who emerged, and help the community heal.

Here's how the donations will be distributed:

$600,000 to the "Love for Louisville Old National Survivors Fund," created by the Community Foundation of Louisville and managed in partnership with the National Compassion Fund.

$150,000 to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, in support of Officer Nickolas Wilt.

$150,000 to the University of Louisville Hospital Trauma Center.

$100,000 to the American Red Cross.

The "Love for Louisville ONB Survivors Fund" will provide financial assistance to Old National team members and their families who fell victim to the attack. All donations received will be allocated to the families of deceased victims, injured survivors, and those who suffered psychological trauma.

Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan emphasized the company's dedication to offering continued care and support for their team members and the families of those who lost loved ones. He also expressed gratitude for the Community Foundation of Louisville's establishment of the fund, which offers a direct way for people to help.

“From law enforcement representatives who risked their lives to first responders and the amazing team at the University of Louisville Hospital Trauma Center, there were so many brave and selfless individuals who emerged to care for our Old National family members,” said Jim Ryan. “We hope that these gifts reflect our immense gratitude for these heroes and our appreciation for the work of the American Red Cross to ensure life-saving blood is available during the most critical time of need.”

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the community's overwhelming support has been evident. Ryan encourages those with the means to donate to the organizations listed above or give blood. Most importantly, he asks the community to remember the victims by "loving more, caring more deeply, and supporting one another unconditionally."