Dexter's Encore Musical Theatre Co. to Make an Appearance on PBS's "Under the Radar"

Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at the much-loved Encore Musical Theatre Company as they're featured on the upcoming episode of PBS's acclaimed show "Under the Radar." Known for spotlighting exciting happenings across Michigan, "Under the Radar" host Tom Daldin takes audiences on a journey to explore unique and noteworthy businesses and events.

The episode will include a glimpse into the Encore's recent production of Once on This Island, along with a candid chat with the hardworking duo behind the company: Co-founder and Artistic Director Dan Cooney and his wife Jessica Grové. Viewers will get a peek into the dedication required to run a year-round professional theater company while emphasizing the Encore's importance within the community.

Dan Cooney said, "It’s so exciting for us to be featured on 'Under the Radar’ and we are very appreciative of Destination Ann Arbor for recommending that The Encore be featured. Hopefully this will bring even more awareness to the beautiful city of Dexter, Michigan and the vibrant performing arts scene right here in southeast Michigan!”

The Encore Musical Theatre Company has gained a reputation for high-quality productions and outstanding performers from across the nation, making it one of Michigan's top musical theater companies. Over its 15-year history in Dexter, the company has received numerous awards and critical acclaim. Recently, the company moved into the historic Copeland Building, providing a chance to further expand and flourish.

Catch the episode on PBS locally on Thursday, April 27th, and Saturday, April 29th, on Detroit Public Television. You can also sneak a peek at a preview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIfWccEFHGo

To stay updated on the Encore Musical Theatre Company and their upcoming shows, head over to their website at theencoretheatre.org.