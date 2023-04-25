Webster Police Report, March 2023

In March, Deputies responded to 146 calls for police service, up from 137 the previous year for a 7% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Mar) are 385, up from 353 for the same period last year for a 9% increase.

Officers conducted 38 traffic stops, down from 55 last year. Thirteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Twelve crashes

Four citizen assists

Two welfare calls

Nine mental health

Two aggravated stalkings

One OUI

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp:

On March 21st, Deputies responded to the intersection of Mast Road & North Territorial for an unknown, single-vehicle crash. The caller observed a white Ford SUV go off the roadway into a pond. While en route, the driver could exit the vehicle and was treated by responding medical personnel. Deputies made contact with the driver and detected a strong odor of intoxicants. The driver was administered a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT), resulting in a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) nearly 2X the legal limit. The driver was eventually transported to the hospital for additional treatment, and Deputies are awaiting the result of a blood draw.

The entire March police call log is located at the link below.