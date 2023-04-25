Dexter Cruises to Sweep of Huron

Andrew Cusick tossed a five-inning perfect game in the second game of a doubleheader sweep by Dexter over Ann Arbor Huron Monday.

Cusick set down all 15 batters he faced in the perfect game striking out eight, while the Dexter bats did the rest.

Dexter led 4-0 heading to the fourth when they scored five times to blow the game open.

The big blows of the inning were a two-run triple by Chance Sobbry and rbi-doubles by Joey Tessmer and Garrett Sharp.

Tessmer finished 3-3 with two rbi to lead the Dexter bats.

Sharp had the double and three rbi, and Sobbry the two-run tripl. AJ Vaughn and Sean White each had a hit and rbi for the Dreads.

Dexter opened the day with a 7-0 blanking of the River Rats.

Wyatt Novara was stellar on the mound, allowing just one hit and striking out 14 in the game.

Tessmer led the offense with three hits and a rbi.

Sharp added two hits and a rbi. The Dreads benefitted from six walks by Huron pitching in the game.