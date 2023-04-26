Dexter Farmers Market Kicks Off Its 17th Season on May 6

The 17th season of the Dexter Farmers Market is set to open on Saturday, May 6, 2023, under the covered pavilion in historic downtown Dexter on Alpine St, right next to the library.

Market-goers can look forward to a variety of fresh seasonal produce, local meats, eggs, baked goods, flowers, honeys & jams, coffee, handmade crafts, and live music to create a lively and bustling atmosphere.

Farmers markets have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering consumers a direct connection to the farmers and artisans who produce the items they sell. These markets not only provide fresh, local produce but also support local economies and help build a sense of community.

A few special events are planned for the upcoming season in Dexter: on May 13th, the Garden Club will be present at the market just in time for Mother's Day. Additionally, from May 13th to June 17th, The Bike Medic will be on-site to offer their services.

The Saturday Market will run from May through October, with hours of operation being 8 am to 1 pm. With many returning vendors and new ones joining this season, visitors can expect a full market experience on opening day and throughout the season. Daily stalls may be available. Those interested should contact the Market Manager at farmersmarket@dextermi.gov.

This year, the Tuesday market is scheduled from June to September, with new hours of 11 am-3 pm. The opening day for the Tuesday market will be June 6, making it another excellent opportunity to support local farmers and artisans.

The Dexter Farmers Market proudly offers the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), allowing Bridge Card users to exchange their benefits for tokens to purchase food items. Additionally, the market participates in the Double Up Food Bucks program, WIC Project Fresh, and Senior Market Bucks, making it accessible to a wide range of community members.

To stay informed about the Dexter Farmers Market, sign up for the weekly newsletter by emailing the market manager at farmersmarket@dextermi.gov. Don't miss out on this vibrant and thriving market that showcases the best of our local community.

Photos courtesy of Marianne Wendt