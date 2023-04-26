Dexter and Saline Battle to Scoreless Draw (With Photos)

A battle between two of the top teams in the SEC Red soccer standings was just that as Dexter and Saline battled to a scoreless draw Tuesday afternoon.

While the defenses dominated, but both teams had several quality chances but were unable to find the net while goaltenders Braedy Wineman for Dexter and Norah Dawid for Saline were on top of their game.

Dexter's Braedy Wineman tips a Saline shot over the top of the net. Photo by Mike Williamson

With just second remaining in the first half, Saline was rewarded a corner and a shot was lofted toward the net, but Wineman was there to make the save as the half ended at 0-0.

The second half saw the Hornets come away with two great opportunities the first was a shot lofted from out front that was headed to the net, but Wineman was able to tip the shot over the top of the goal to keep the game scoreless.

The Hornets had another great opportunity when a long pass the Wineman came out of net to try to grab. Zoe Rumohr got their first for the Hornets and tipped the ball by Wineman, but the ball slipped just by the right goal post and the game was still scoreless.

Dexter had its chances as well with a pair of direct kicks from deep in Saline territory but the shot both went wide and out of play.

The Dreads best chance came when a long pass sent Ava Lewis in toward the net, but Nawid came out and made a sliding block to stop a shot on net by Lewis.

Saline had multiple corners in the second half, but the Dreads defense and Wineman were up to the challenge each time.

The draw left Dexter with a 3-2-1 record, while Saline sits at 3-0-1 in the SEC Red.

Each team has key conference matchups Thursday when the top four teams in the standings face off. The Dreadnaughts host Skyline (3-0-1) and Saline travels to first place Huron (4-0-0) for a battle for the top spot in the Red.

Photos by Mike Williamson