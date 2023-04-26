Dexter Girls' Track and Field Falls to Huron

A shorthanded Dexter girls' track and field team came up short in a SEC Red matchup with Ann Arbor Huron Tuesday as the Dreadnaughts fell to the River Rats 93-42.

Dexter did not have teams run in the 4x200 and 4x400 races that cost them some points in the loss and had no answer the Hurons strength in the spring events.

As expected the Dreadnaughts dominated the pole vault by taking top nine spots. Freshman Debbie McCoy won the vault with a height of 9'6", while Mikayla Sposito was second and Bethany Simons third with both clearing 9'0".

The Dreads took three of the top four spots in the discus with Kera Root with a throw of 82'8" taking first place. Lily Burns was second and Lillianne Trinkle fourth.

Annabel O'Haver won the 1600 and was part of the winning 4x800 relay along with Addison Bruckman, Maddie Rokke-Smith, and Lillian Mitchell.

Second-place finishes went to Mitchell in the 800, Bruckman the 3200, Kendra Conklin 100 hurdles, the 4x100 relay of Autumn Taylor, Lauren Simpson, McCoy, and Emily Kate Covert, and Larkin Pham long jump.

Lily Burns set a PR to finish third in the shot put, Sposito was third in the 200, and Tia Schultz a season best 4'10" to finish third in the high jump.

Photos by Mike Williamson