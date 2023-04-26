Huron too Much for Dexter Boys Track and Field

The Dexter boys' track and field team held their own against a strong Ann Arbor Huron team, but came up on the short end of a 93-44 loss to the River Rats Tuesday.

The Dreadnaught had some strong finishes in several event, but Huron's depth was too much.

The pole vault team swept the top four spots with Clark Sheldon leading the way with a vault of 13'0". Benjamin Sackman and Kaden Korcek tied for second at 12'6" and Barrett Keller was fourth at 12'6".

Brandon Anderson won the 800 and was part of the winning 4x400 relay with Owen Ackerman, Julian Linebaugh, and Alex Hoffman. He was also part of the 4x800 relay that finished second with Hoffman, Kaden Jensen, and Rylan Teddy.

The 4x200 relay team of Alex Helton, Kyle Sutton, Mason Grann and Jason Biggs also came home first.

Hoffman was second in the 400, Ackerman second in the 800 and 1600, Caleb Snyder second in the 3200, the 4x100 relay of Kai Reed, Francisco Morales-Leverett, Noah Boyce, and Elijah Smith placed second, and Ryan Kerr second in the high jump.

Third-place finishes went to Kyle Gerharter high jump, Cooper Thompson shot put with a PR of 38'5", the 4x400 relay team of Jensen, Yuma Tsubouchi, Biggs, and Landon Whitehead, Sam Gibson 3200, Snyder 1600, and Linebaugh in the 800.

Photos by Mike Williamson



