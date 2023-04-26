Road work coming to Dexter Township

Dexter Township has lined up a list of road improvement projects for 2023, including work on Toma and Waterloo roads.

As part of its budget approval process on April 18, the township board approved an agreement with the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) for $643,688 to repair and improve roads. The WCRC (does the work) in partnership with Dexter Township (pays for the majority of it) to work toward maintaining roads in the township.

The list of work includes Brand Road, forestry operations, Stinchfield Woods Road, Toma Road and Waterloo Road.

On Brand, work will include drainage improvements, forestry, shaping the existing surface and application of 2,000 tons of limestone. The estimated cost is $69,000.

At an estimated cost of $20,000, forestry work will include tree cutting and canopy trimming along various roads and locations, as determined by the township supervisor and project foreman.

Stinchfield, from Toma to Dexter Townhall Road, will have drainage improvements, forestry, shaping existing surface and 3,000 tons of gravel applied at an estimated cost of $81,000.

The Toma project will go from North Territorial Road to the county line, and will also include drainiage, forestry, and the application of 8,900 tons of gravel as well as heavy brushing and culvert installation. At a projected cost of $242,000.

The Waterloo project is estimated to cost $285,000 and will go from Island Lake Road to the township line. It also has drainage improvements, forestry, shaping surface and the application of 8,900 tons of limestone.