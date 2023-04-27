Dexter Lacrosse Battling for Top Spot in SEC White

The Dexter boys' lacrosse team knocked off league leading Tecumseh 7-5 last week to keep its SEC Whit title hopes alive.

The win improved the Dreadnaughts to 4-1 in the conference and they trail the Indians (5-1) by a half game with three games left in the league season.

The win avenged an earlier 7-5 loss to Tecumseh.

The game was close throughout with the Dreads taking a 3-2 lead after one period.

Dexter goaltender Everet Lemon and the Dreads defense were in lockdown mode in the second, keeping the Indians off the board and the Dexter lead grew to 4-2 at the half.

The Dreadnaughts would double up the lead with a pair of goals in the third for a 6-3 lead heading to the final period.

Tecumseh would score two in the third, but the Dexter defense came up big in the end and held on for the 7-5 win to hand the Indians their first conference loss.

Lemon stopped 10 of 15 shots on net in the game for Dexter.

Benny Willard led Dexter with two goals and four assists.

Marty Watson had two goals and one assist, while JT Bonilla, Colin Kennedy, and Connor Racine scored one goal each.

Dexter improved to 5-2 overall on the season.