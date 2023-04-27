Dexter Softball Blanks Adrian

The Deter softball team made it three straight wins and improved to 4-4 in the SEC Red with a 10-0 shutout of Adrian Wednesday.

Mallory Brandt allowed seven hit and struck out seven in the circle for the win for the Dreadnaughts.

Leading 1-0 in the third the Dreads scored five to blow the game open.

Roni Wilson ripped a bases loaded single to left that plated two and an error by the Maples leftfielder allowed the third run to score for a 5-0 lead. Meghan DeWolfe followed with a rbi-single to make it 6-0 Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts would add three more in the fourth when Wilson drove in two with a double and a Morgan Sturmer groudout drove Wilson home to make it 9-0.

The Dreads would end it in the fifth when they loaded the bases with two out and Sturmer laid down a perfect bunt for a single to score Maddy Thompson to make the final 10-0.

Wilson had a big game with three hits and six rbi to lead the offense.

DeWolfe finished with two hits and a rbi and Kyra Sunstrum two hits. Sturmer added a hit and two rbi and Anika Busdeker a hit and rbi.

Dexter improved to 4-6 overall on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson



