You’re Invited to Beloved Dexter HS Band Director Dr. Kenneth Moore's Retirement Celebration

After 25 incredible years with Dexter Community Schools, Dr. Kenneth Moore, DMA, Director of Bands at Dexter High School, is set to retire in June, and he’s not being let go without a proper send-off.

Dexter Band parents and students are planning a special celebration to honor the man who's dedicated much of his time and passion to the school’s music program.

Everyone's invited to join the festivities: staff, students, families, and the entire community.

Save the date for Friday, May 19, at 7:00 PM, at Dexter United Methodist Church, 7643 Huron River Drive, Dexter, Michigan.

You can find more info and an RSVP link at https://sites.google.com/view/honoringdrmoore

or scan the QR code. RSVP by May 15.

For those who don't know Dr. Moore's impressive background, he earned his DMA from Boston University and his MA and BME from Eastern Michigan University. At DHS, he conducts the Symphonic, Concert, and Varsity Bands, the Dreadnaught Marching Band, the DHS Big Band, and even fifth-grade beginning classes (clarinets, flutes, and oboes). On top of that, he's an adjunct instructor at Bowling Green State University.

Before joining us in 1998, Dr. Moore directed bands in Dundee, Michigan, and Grant Park, Illinois. His groups have consistently received top ratings at district and state festivals. He's held several leadership positions within the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association (MSBOA), including being twice named MSBOA District 12 Teacher of the Year (2012 and 2017) and twice a finalist for the state Teacher of the Year (2013 and 2018).

But Dr. Moore isn't just about music; he's an avid golfer and a fan of American history books. He will be dearly missed by many. Let's make sure we give him a night to remember on May 19.