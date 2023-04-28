Dexter Golfers Pickup Second Win of the Season

The Dexter golf team took down Pinckney 180-193 at Hudson Mills Thursday for the Dreadnaughts first win on the season.

The win lifted the Dreadnaughts to 2-2 in the SEC.

Niko Michos fired a round of 40 at Hudson Mills Golf Course to lead Dexter to the win.

David Kull followed with a 45 with Jack Votaw right behind with a 47.

Nick Bearman finished with a 48, Drew Brzys 49, and Braden Richards 50 for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter will take part in the Highest Honor Invitational at Huron Meadows Metropark Saturday.