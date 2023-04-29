Dexter Baseball Finishes Sweep of Huron

The Dexter baseball team finished a three game sweep of Ann Arbor Huron Wednesday with a 12-3 pasting of the River Rats.

The win moved the Dreads into second place in the SEC Red with a 6-2 record with a key three game series with 6-3 Monroe this week.

Back-to-back rbi singles by Cooper Arnedt and AJ Vaughn and a two run error by Huron gave the Dreads a 4-0 lead in the second.

Huron scored two in the bottom of the second and one in the third to cut the lead to 4-3, but Dexter answered with three in the fourth with an rbi single by Cole Novara and two unearned runs by Huron for a 7-3 lead.

The Dreads would push two across in the fifth and three in the sixth to seal the win.

Novara led the offense with two hits and two rbi, while Chance Sobbry had two doubles and a rbi.

Tucker Dunn added two hits and a rbi, and Arnedt two hits and two runs scored. Vaughn and Noah Pitts had a hit and two rbi each.

Noah Fernando earned the win on the mound with three strikeouts.