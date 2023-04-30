Dexter Baseball Takes Two from Jackson

The Dexter baseball team improved to 10-4 on the season after a doubleheader sweep of Jackson Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts scored five runs in the first inning with just one hit and rolled to a 10-0 win in the opener.

Dexter benefitted from two Jackson errors, two walks, and a hit batter to go along with a Noah Pitts single to plate five in the first and never looked back.

Brock Komaromi and Nathan MacDonnell combined for a two-hitter and struck out six in the win.

Pitts finished with two hits and a rbi, while Cooper Arnedt had two hits and a run scored. Cole Novara and Chance Sobbry each had a hit and rbi for the Dreads.

A six-run first inning led Dexter to a 15-0 win in the second game.

Aidan Cassidy and Nick Champine combined to toss a four-inning no-hitter. The only two Vikings to reach base were hit by pitches as the two combined to strike out seven.

Pitts had another big game at the plate with three hits and four rbi, while Sean White added two hits and two rbi.

Nate Baughman added two hits and two rbi, and Connor Kniesteadt two hits and a rbi. Andre Cusick, MacDonnell, and Aedan Rye each had a hit and rbi.