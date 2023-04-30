Dexter Alum Nominated for Mercyhurst Male Athlete of the Year

Photo by Ed Mailliard

Dexter water polo alum Tony Golin has continued to shine in the pool for Mercyhurst University and has been nominated as one of five candidates for the Lakers Male Athlete of the Year for 2022.

Golin is one of the team captains for the Lakers and earned NCAA Division 2 All-American Honorable Mention honors for Mercyhurst.

He was the Lakers goalkeeper for 2022. Golin allowed 299 goals on the season for an average of 18.1 per game while grabbing 248 saves for a save percentage of 45.3% on the season and 13.1 saves per game with 20 steals to his name as well. Golin finished the year with double-digit saves in 12 games with him compiling 20 or more saves in four of those contests including a season-high of 25 stops in game number two of the season against Salem.

Mercyhurst had a rough season in the pool with a 3-22 record, but Golin was one of the bright spots on the team.

Golin was was a two-time high school all American for the Dreadnaughts. He was a two-time first team all state selection and earned second team all-state honors once for Dexter.