Progress Continues on B2B Trail Expansion in Scio Township

Construction continues progressing steadily on the D3 section of the Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail along the Huron River in Scio Township.

During the week of April 24, coinciding with the Zeeb Road closure, contractors successfully installed a crossroad culvert and an underground storm sewer. Work on the retaining walls, grading, and additional storm sewer construction remains ongoing.

The second phase of the Zeeb to Delhi trail extension project, which commenced last summer, will add 1.3 miles of trail from Zeeb Road to East Delhi Road, incorporating the fourth B2B Trail bridge over the Huron River. By the end of the construction season in November, most of the necessary retaining walls were already in place. Once completed, the project will result in a 4.6-mile continuous trail extending east of Dexter towards Ann Arbor and also connect all three Metroparks within Washtenaw County.

Plans for the trail include a 1-mile segment that will stretch from Delhi Metropark to Wagner Road, with construction slated for 2023/2024.

To ensure the safety of both the public and construction workers, users are urged to avoid entering the pathway project limits during construction, as it remains an active work zone. As the project progresses, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will provide updates to keep the public informed.