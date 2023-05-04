Dexter Moves Closer to SEC Title With Win Over Rival Chelsea

The rivalry game went down to the wire Wednesday night when the Dexter lacrosse team held off a late Chelsea rally to take down the Bulldogs 11-8.

The win moved the Dreadnaughts to within one game of at least a share of the SEC White title. Dexter and Tecumseh are tied for the top spot with 6-1 record and both teams having games with winless Lincoln remaining.

Chelsea struck early when Myles Bieber scored on pair of man-up possessions, but Dexter answered with a pair of goals from Marty Watson and single goals from Connor Racine, William Simpson, and Brady Dresch for a 5-2 lead after one.

Watson scored his third of the game in the second with Racine and Simpson adding their second goals of the night, but Chelsea held tough with a pair of goals from Kellen Ahlstrom and the third of the night from Bieber and Dexter led 8-5.

Dexter gained a big momentum shift when JT Bonilla scored at the halftime buzzer to push the Dreads lead to 9-5.

Benny Willard found the net to start the second half for the Dreads for a 10-5 lead, but the Bulldogs would rally.

Bieber scored his fourth goal of the night for Chelsea and Chase Barker followed with a goal to cut the lead to 10-7 after three.

Chelse would get within 10-8 when Bieber netted his fifth goal of the game in the fourth and the Bulldogs went a man up with just over five minute remaining with a chance to get closer, but Dexter killed the penalty.

The Dreads would go a man up and though they did not score, they ate some valuable time off the clock. After a timeout with two minutes left the Dreadnaughts were able to hold the ball for over a minute and a half and put the final nail in the coffin when Racine put one in the net with 24 seconds left in the game.

Dexter improved to 7-3 overall, while Chelsea fell to 4-9.

Photos by Mike Williamson



