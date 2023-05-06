Dynamic Duo's Compassionate Creation Shines at Invention Convention

In an inspiring display of young creativity, two imaginative Creekside Sixth graders, Jonathan Keeler, and Collin Wirkner, made a splash at the 2023 Michigan Invention Convention with their brainchild, the Comfort Covering. The dynamic duo snagged a well-deserved second place in the middle school category at the prestigious event at the renowned Henry Ford Museum.

The convention, a veritable playground for budding geniuses in grades 3-12, brought together over 80 innovative projects from around the state. Amidst this fierce competition, Jonathan and Collin's Comfort Covering stood out as a shining example of ingenuity and compassion.

The inventive pair will now have the honor of representing their state at the 2023 Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention U.S. Nationals in early June. The stage will again be set at the Henry Ford Museum, where the young inventors will face off against other top talents nationwide.

Jonathan and Collin's heartwarming invention, the Comfort Covering, is a portable shelter designed to provide protection, privacy, and safety from theft in homelessness or natural disasters. This socially-conscious innovation was born from their participation in EMUiNVENT's Dare2Design program, an interdisciplinary platform that nurtures skills like entrepreneurship, problem-solving, design, planning, public speaking, and teamwork.

We wish these two young inventors the best of luck at the nationals, and we can't wait to see what other marvelous ideas they bring to life.