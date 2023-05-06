Dexter Track and Field Teams Split at SEC Tri-Meet

The Dexter boys' and girls' track and field teams both earned a split at a SEC Red tri-meet at Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday.

The girls fell to Saline 97-35, but slipped by Lincoln 70-62, while the boys defeated Lincoln 73-60 and fell to the league power Hornets 91-46.

Lillian Mitchell picked up a win in the 1600 and finished fourth in the 800 to lead the girls.

Freshman Raiden Kipfmiller had a big day by winning the pole vault and was fourth in the 200, while Lily Burns also had a strong day with a first-place finish in the shot put and was fifth in the discus.

Tia Schultz was second in the high jump and Simone Kasischke third, while Debbie McCoy was second and Mikala Sposito third in the pole vault.

Larkin Pham was third in the long jump, Lillianne Trinkle third in the discus, Chole Burns third in the 400, and Annabel O'Haver third in the 1600.

The boys swept the top four spot in the pole vault with Clark Sheldon leading the way. Kaden Korcek was second, while Barrett Keller and Benjamin Sackman tied for third.

The Dreadnaughts finished second in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

Second-place finishes went to Keaton Murphy-Walsted in the 100, Elijah Smith 200, Alex Hoffman 400, Brandon Anderson 800, Owen Ackerman 3200, and Francisco Morales-Leverett 110 hurdles.

Julian Linebaugh was third in the 200, while other third-place finishes went to Caleb Snyder in the 3200, the 4x800 relay, Jacob Alvarado discus, and Ryan Kerr high jump.

The Golden Triangle in Saline is a regional type event where top teams from all over the state come for a top-of-the-line non-scoring competition with the top six finishers in each event earning medals.

The boys were led by Sheldon with a fourth-place finish in the pole vault while Sackman was fifth.

The 4x400 relay team of Ackerman, Anderson, Linebaugh, and Hoffman was fourth, while the 4x800 relay of Anderson, Ackerman, Kaden Jensen, and Rylan Teddy was eighth, and Vaughn Snyder seventh in the 3200.

For the girls, O'Haver set a new PR and finished second in the 1600 and Kipfmiller was second in the pole vault.

The 4x800 relay of O'Haver, Maddie Rokke-Smith, Addison Bruckman, and Mitchell was fourth, and the 4x400 relay of Bruckman, Amelia Cribbins, Mitchell, and Rokke-Smith was sixth.

Lily Burns was sixth in the shot put with a PR of 33'8 and McCoy sixth in the pole vault.