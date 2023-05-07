Dexter Tennis Takes Down Ypsilanti Lincoln

The Dexter girls’ tennis team broke a recent slump with a 7-1 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln Thursday.

Lindsey Wiczorek and Charlotte Bruderly each won 6-0, 6-0 at one and two singles, while Claudia Vanover won 6-2, 6-0 won at three singles.

Gracie Garcia and Natalie Sattler won 6-3, 6-2 at one doubles, and Sefina Patterson and Tessa Baughman were victorious at two doubles 6-1, 6-0.

Raegan Kopitsch and Amelia Bagglio teamed to win 6-0, 6-1 at three doubles, while Anya Johanson and Julia Berkholtz cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win at four doubles.

The Dreads went 0-3 against state powerhouses in Grand Rapids last weekend, falling to East Grand Rapids 6-2, Forest Hills Northern 7-1, and Forest Hills Central 9-0.

Bruderly had the match of the day with a hard-fought three-set tiebreaker thriller. She came out on top 6-4, 6-7, 11-9 for the win at two singles against EGR.

Wiczorek was also victorious against EGR with a 7-5, 6-4 win at one singles.

Vanover picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win at three singles against FHN for the Dreads.