Dexter Takes Two of Three from Monroe

The Dexter baseball team moved into a first-place tie with Saline atop the SEC Red by winning two of three games this week.

The Dreadnaughts and Hornets are both 9-3 in the Red and face off in a huge three-game series this week with the winner taking over the top spot in the conference.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week with a walk-off 5-4 win in eight innings over the Trojans.

Monroe took an early 2-0, lead but the Dreads scored one in the third, and Wyatt Novara tripled in two in the fourth for a 3-2 lead.

The Trojans tied it at three in the top of the fifth, but with two outs in the bottom of the inning, Joey Tessmer stole home during a double steal rundown to give Dexter a 4-3 lead.

Dexter got within one out of ending the game in the seventh, but a two-out double and run-scoring single tied the game to send it to extra innings.

Andrew Cusick allowed a walk in the top of the eighth but struck out the side to bring the Dreads up to the plate.

Garret Sharp opened with a single and Larry Salisbury followed with a double. Novara was intentionally walked to load the bases and Noah Pitts ended it with a sacrifice fly to right to score Sharp with the game-winner.

AJ Vaughn and Sharp each had two hits to lead the offense. Tessmer, Novara, and Pitts each had a hit and rbi. Cusick earned the win on the mound with six k’s in three innings of relief. Novara struck out nine in five innings of work.

Dexter scored two runs in the sixth on a rbi-single by Tessmer and rbi sac-fly by Chance Sobbry to take the second game 4-3.

Tessmer finished with two hits and two rbi, while Vaughn had two hits and two runs scored for Dexter. Sobbry added a hit and two rbi, and Cole Novara a hit and run scored.

Conor Sweeny earned the win on the mound, striking out five in five innings of work.

Monroe took the final game of the series 5-1 with a run in the fifth and three in the sixth to break a 1-1 tie.

Salisbury led the offense with two hits, while Sharp added a double and rbi. Noah Fernando took the loss, striking out four.

The Dreads bounced back to blank Fenton 9-0 with a seven-run sixth inning to blow open a close game Friday night.

Aidan Cassidy earned the win on the mound, allowing just two hits in five innings.

Salisbury had a triple and rbi to lead the Dreads batting attack.

Tessmer had two hits and two runs scored, while Cooper Arnedt and C. Novara each had a hit and two rbi.

Photos by Mike Williamson



