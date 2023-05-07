Dexter Soccer Battles to Draw with SEC Leading Huron

The Dexter girls’ soccer team saw a late rally by Ann Arbor Huron turn a two-goal lead into a 2-2 draw with the SEC Red leading River Rats Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts looked strong early when Lacy Jernigan beat her defender and lofted a shot that snuck just under the crossbar for a 1-0 Dreadnaught lead with just over 34 minutes left in the first half.

It would remain that way until the second half when Huron was called for a foul and Alexis Roller launched a direct kick from 20 yards out that found the top of the net to give Dexter a 2-0 lead with 31:10 to play.

It would stay 2-0 until Huron struck with 16:10 left to cut the lead to 2-1.

Dexter held onto the lead and had the ball deep in Huron territory, but the River Rats got the ball and sent a long pass out to midfield to a Huron forward. She made a move past a Dexter defender and broke in on net and sent it home to tie the game 2-2 with three minutes left in the game.

The Dreadnaughts had one last chance with a corner with 23 seconds left. The ball bounced around in front of the net and a couple of shots were blocked by Huron defenders, but never got through on goal as time expired and the game ended in a draw.

Dexter is 5-4-3 overall and 4-4-2 in the SEC Red.