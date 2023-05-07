Rough Week for Dexter Softball

The Dexter softball team had a rough week after dropping a doubleheader to Bedford and going 0-2-1 at the Plymouth Invitational Saturday.

The Dreads could not get much going in the opener against Bedford as they fell to the Mules 10-0.

Bedford scored in each of the first three innings for a 6-0 lead and the Dreadnaughts could muster just three hits in the game.

Anika Busdeker, Kyra Sunstrum, and Roni Wilson each had hits for Dexter.

Bedford jumped to a 6-1 lead after two innings, but Dexter would rally for three in the fourth and one in the fifth to cut the lead to 6-5.

The Mules answered with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to pull away for the 9-6 win.

Busdeker smacked two home runs and finished with three hits and two rbi to lead the offense.

Clara Lamb added a home run and two rbi and Wilson a home run. Lizzie Lewis had two hits, and Mallory Brandt a double and run scored.

Dexter fell to the host Plymouth 4-1 in the opener Saturday.

Wilson had a rbi single, while Lamb and Brandt each had a hit for the only hits for Dexter in the loss. Audrey Gauthier struck out 11 in the game for the Dreads.

Livonia Stevenson then took down the Dreads 9-6.

Dexter trailed 5-4 in the fifth, but Stevenson scored four in the sixth to pull away for the win.

Wilson finished with three hits, including a home run and two rbi.

Lamb added two hits, while Sunstrum, Ella Mitchell, Lewis, and Brandt each a hit and rbi. Katelyn Seeland also had two hits for the Dreads.

The final game of the day saw Lamb drive home a run in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game as Dexter battled to a 3-3 tie with Pinckney.

Lamb and Gauthier each had a hit and rbi, while Mitchell had a double and scored a run. Lamb struck out 10 in the circle for the Dreads.

Dexter fell to 4-10-1 on the season.