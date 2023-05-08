Four apply to be the next Dexter Township Supervisor

The Dexter Township Board of Trustees now has some time, just a little bit, to think about who should be the next Township Supervisor.

At a special meeting on May 7, four candidates were interviewed by the board for the soon-to-be-open Township Supervisor position. The candidates are township residents Regina Hamlett, Jeffrey Marine, Janis Miller and Karen Sikkenga.

Both Miller and Sikkenga have current experience inside township hall. Sikkenga is a sitting board trustee and Miller, among a few things, is the recording secretary for various township meetings.

Outgoing supervisor Diane Ratkovich was not at the meeting. Her last day is May 12.

Each candidate went before the board to introduce themselves and answer questions. They also submitted letters of interest.

Going before the board first, Hamlett said she’s been a township resident since 2015. She said she has 30 years experience in education, childcare and administration with previous work experience that includes time with Putnam Township as a Treasurer Office Assistant, Brighton Area Schools as a Nutrition Coordinator, Ann Arbor Public Schools Rec. and Education as a site specialist as one of three who oversaw 18 childcare sites and now with Hamlett Lavender Farm. Her education background includes a diploma from the EPIC School of Leadership in Kalamazoo.

In her letter, she said, “I would love the opportunity to serve the people of Dexter in local government to help keep Dexter an amazing community to live in and visit.”

The next candidate was Marine, who has been a township resident for nearly three years. According to his resume, he has over 30 years in biological research and clinical research and drug development. His work experience includes serving as Independent Clinical Science Consultant, and Executive Director: Head of Clinical Research Scientists at Boston Biomedical Inc, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He also has previous township government experience with Pittsfield Township.

In his letter, he said, “My rationale for applying for this role as Township Supervisor is not only my desire and interest in serving my community, but I also have extensive experience serving my community as both a volunteer and an elected local official.”

Up next was Miller, who is a longtime township resident since the 1970s. She was originally a teacher when she first came to the township, but over the past 16 years she has been involved at the township government level. With the township, she has served as an Election Manager, Election Precinct Chair, Recording Secretary, on the Public Safety Advisory Committee and as an Election Inspector.

In her letter, she said, “As a long-time resident of Dexter Township, with more than 16 years governmental experience at the Township level, I am uniquely qualified to fulfill this critical position.”

And the last candidate was Sikkenga, who was elected as board trustee in 2020. She has 20 years experience as a management consultant and a policy/fiscal planner for local nonprofit and government entities. She has served as the Chief Financial Officer of the University of Michigan’s College of Literature, Science and the Arts as well as the Associate Director of the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum. She has a Master of Public Administration from San Francisco State University.

In her letter, she said, “I submit this letter of interest, and the attached resume, with appreciation for Supervisor Ratkovich’s efforts. I am proud of everything this board has accomplished under her leadership, and offer my gratitude to her for leading us through a period of growth and change. I believe I have the qualifications to step into the role…”

No vote was taken by the board at the special meeting, so therefore no candidate has been picked yet. The township board is expected to make its decision at the May 16 meeting. The chosen candidate will serve through to the November 2024 election.

This story is just an introduction of the candidates. To learn more about them and to watch the meeting recording of the interviews, go to https://www.dextertownship.org/township-board/

and look for the May 7 meeting packet as well as the recording, which can be connected to at https://livestream.com/dextertownship/events/10747141/videos/236130764.