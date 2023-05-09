Michigan School Business Officials welcomes New Officers and Board Members, including one from Dexter

The following is an announcement from the Michigan School Business Officials:

(Grand Rapids, MI) ----- Sharon Raschke, Ed.D., CFO, Chief Financial Officer, Dexter Community Schools, was re-elected to serve on the Michigan School Business Officials (MSBO) Board of Directors for a three-year term. Dr. Raschke is an MSBO certified Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She has been an active MSBO member since 1999.

“While my first term serving on the MSBO Board of Directors is coming to a close, my passion for excellence in school business is ignited,” said Raschke. “For the past 25 years serving Dexter Community Schools, MSBO has provided the training, resources, and connections with colleagues and nurtured me to become a pillar for my district and role model for school business professionals. I continually question the status quo (sometimes to the dismay of my peers) to develop creative, systemic solutions to understand, improve, and streamline our everchanging responsibilities. I am honored to continue serving on the MSBO Board.”

Dr. Raschke is a frequent presenter at MSBO workshops. She has served Washtenaw/Livingston School Business Officials as president, vice president, and secretary/treasurer. She is a double MSBO Meridian Award of Excellence recipient (2017 and 2010) and ASBO International Pinnacle of Achievement Award recipient (2010). Dr. Raschke serves on the Washtenaw ISD/Wayne RESA/Livingston ISD 403(b)/457 Plan committee as Chairperson, Michigan Public School Accounting Manual Referent Group (Bulletin 1022) committee, and the M.A.I.S.L. Joint Risk Management Trust as Chairperson.

The MSBO Board is composed of nine members elected on a statewide basis. The Board oversees the operations of MSBO, which represents more than 3,100 school business officials (those who provide leadership in the business office, transportation, facilities, food service, human resources, and technology).