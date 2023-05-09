Dexter Police Report, April 2023

In April, Officers responded to 215 calls for police service, down from 286 the previous year for a 25% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Apr) are 927, the same amount as last year.

Deputies conducted 101 traffic stops, down from 172 a year ago. Two citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

One breaking & entering

One larceny

Five crashes

Two medical assists

15 citizen assists

Six welfare checks

One mental health

Two frauds

Three disorderly conduct

One OUI

One sudden death

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On April 20th, Deputies investigated a delayed assault that occurred on April 19th. The victim indicated that the incident stemmed from a vehicle crash in Lima Township. On April 19th, the 15- year-old suspect confronted the victim believing that the victim had caused the vehicle crash by running the driver off the roadway. While seated in his vehicle, the suspect punched the victim several times before fleeing the area. Deputies interviewed the suspect, who admitted to the assault. Charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

On April 25th, Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Carrington Drive & Wellington Drive for an observed traffic violation. Deputies contacted the driver, who smelled of intoxicants, had slurred speech, and had difficulty responding to basic requests. Deputies conducted field sobriety tests and determined the 23-year-old Warren resident was intoxicated. The driver was arrested, and deputies completed a search warrant for the driver’s blood. Results are pending with the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.