Dexter Twp Police Report, April 2023

In April, Deputies responded to 158 calls for police service, down from 187 the previous year for a 16% decrease. Total calls of 2023 (Jan-Apr) are 665, up from 540 for the same period last year for a 23% increase.

Officers conducted 91 traffic stops, down from 92 last year. Fifteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Three crashes

One medical assist

Four citizen assists

Five welfare checks

One mental health

Two frauds

One attempted suicide (adult)

One watercraft search & rescue

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following detail to Dexter Twp:

On April 12th, Deputies responded to Silver Lake for a report of two tubers in distress. The caller reported that one of the subjects had fallen off the tube, and the high winds had blown the tube away. The caller further reported that neither subject was wearing a life jacket. Upon arrival, Deputies observed a citizen on a sailboat heading toward the subjects. The citizen was able to provide both subjects with life preservers and then towed them to shore. Both subjects were treated by medical personnel on-scene. A Citizen’s Award has been recommended by the responding Deputy.

On April 20th, Deputies investigated a fraud in the 8400 block of Thurston Road. The victim indicated they received a phone call from who they believed to be Publisher’s Clearing House. The subject on the phone advised the victim they had won a large sum of money and instructed them to send a cashier’s check for $10,000 to pay the taxes. The victim obtained the check and mailed it as instructed. The victim then realized they had been the victim of a scam. Deputies are working to identify a suspect.

The entire April police call log can be found at the link below.