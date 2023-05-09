Saline Softball Takes Pair from Dexter

The Saline softball team continued to roll through its SEC Red opponents with a doubleheader sweep of Dexter Monday to improve to 12-0 in the conference.

A two-out error by Dexter led to an unearned run in the first inning for a 1-0 lead for Saline.

Dexter pitcher Audrey Gauthier was dominant on the mound for six innings. Gauthier stuck out 17 Hornets and kept the Dreadnaughts in the game until late.

Karli Dorr doubled in a run in the sixth to push the Saline lead to 2-0.

The Hornets would bust the game wide open in the seventh. Izzy Deveau led off the inning with a home run. After a walk and a Kaleigh McClelland singe, Clara Cherry smacked a three-run homer to center to give Saline a 6-0 lead. Dorr would add a two-run single to push the lead to the 8-0 final.

Dorr tossed a three-hitter and struck out 13 for the Hornets. She also had two hits and three rbi at the plate.

Cherry finished with two hits, including the home run and three rbi. Deveau had the home run and McClelland a hit and two runs scored.

Gauthier allowed eight hits in the circle, with six of those coming in the seventh for Saline.

Ella Mitchell, Mallory Brandt, and Maddy Ohlman had hits for Dexter.

The second game was all Saline as the Hornets scored six in the first and nine in the second for a 15-1 win.

Delaney Lee had two hits and three rbi to lead the Hornets offense.

Emily Sweetland had a hit and two rbi, while Dorr had three hits and scored two. McClelland finished with two hits and two rbi, and Deveau a hit and rbi.

Deveau allowed two hits and struck out seven for the win.

Kyra Sunstrum smacked a home run, while Anika Busdeker had a hit for the Dreads.

Photos by Dawn McCann