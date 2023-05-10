Lights, Camera, Music! The Dexter Community Band Supercharges its Season Finale with Superhero Soundtracks

Superheroes, assemble! The Dexter Community Band (DCB) is set to pay a rousing homage to the masked, the caped, and those everyday heroes that save us from the diabolical deeds of dastardly villains. This vibrant spring concert is the perfect antidote to the mundane monotony of dandelion farming, offering a chance to bask in the symphony of heroism.

The epic musical event is scheduled for Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. at the Dexter High School's Center for Performing Arts at 2200 North Parker Road, Dexter. And the best part? You won't need to rob a bank to get in - admission is absolutely free!

Under the masterful baton of William W. Gourley, the 80-strong DCB, now celebrating its 41st year of striking chords and warming hearts, promises an exhilarating lineup. Adding to the charm, the charismatic Stephen West, professor of music at the University of Michigan, will serve as the voice of the concert.

The DCB has curated a remarkable repertoire of heroic harmonies, with tunes sure to stir memories and emotions. Brace yourselves for a musical journey that includes:

The iconic "Raiders March" from John Williams’ unforgettable score for "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

A magical medley from "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" - 'Harry in Winter,' 'The Quidditch World Cup,' 'Hogwart’s Hymn,' 'Hogwart’s March,' and 'Voldemort!' Expect to be transported straight to the halls of Hogwarts!

Suave and thrilling James Bond themes, including "Goldfinger," "Nobody Does It Better," "Skyfall," and "Live and Let Die."

The stirring "Captain America March" and the inspiring theme from "Superman."

The classic Western theme from "The Magnificent Seven."

The intriguing "Who’s That Masked Man?" - a mashup medley of melodies from our favorite face-covering heroes.

While superheroes often wear masks, attendees have the choice to follow suit or not. For those who prefer to don a mask, there will be a supply on hand.

The DCB, founded in 1982, is a remarkable gathering of local volunteer musicians who fill the air with symphonic wind music at four free annual concerts. They also host several free "Evening of Ensembles," spotlighting small groups from within the band.

For those who'd like to join this musical journey, visit http://www.dextercommunityband.org/

for additional information about the band, or to discover how to provide financial support. Don't miss the chance to celebrate the end of the season in a heroic style with the Dexter Community Band.