Bowling Green Trustees Welcome Dexter Resident as New National Trustee

Bowling Green State University (BGSU) Board of Trustees has proudly announced the appointment of Dr. Thomas Shehab, a Dexter, Michigan resident and a distinguished alumnus of the University, as a new national trustee. Dr. Shehab, who began his three-year term on May 6, has been celebrated for his extensive experience in the medical and healthcare investing sectors.

After earning a biology degree from BGSU in 1990, Dr. Shehab embarked on a medical career that led him to serve as chief of staff for over 1,000 physicians at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor and as the chair of medicine for Integrated Health Associates. Dr. Shehab is known for his leadership and dedication. The University previously honored him with the BGSU Athletic Department Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2005 and an induction into the Academy of Distinguished Alumni in 2017.

In addition to Dr. Shehab's appointment, the BGSU Board of Trustees also elected Drew Forhan, a 1981 BGSU graduate, as the board's new chair. Forhan, who previously served as vice chair, will replace outgoing chair Marilyn Eisele, with his term set to run through 2026. The board also acknowledged the service of Joshua Auten, an undergraduate student trustee, whose term concludes on May 17, along with Eisele.

The new appointments underscore BGSU's commitment to recognizing the contributions of its alumni and ensuring a diverse and experienced set of voices in its leadership. The board expressed confidence in the guidance and insights Dr. Shehab and Forhan will bring to their new roles.

Photo: Dr. Thomas Shehab. Courtesy BGSU.