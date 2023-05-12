Encore’s 15th Anniversary Season Set to Dazzle with Star-Studded Performances & Beloved Classics

Strap on your dancing shoes and get ready to be dazzled! The Encore Musical Theatre Company is kicking off its 15th Anniversary Season with a toe-tapping, heart-stopping lineup that promises to be the antidote to your daily grind.

Kickstarting the season in style with a dash of alien botany is the cult classic "Little Shop of Horrors," from September 7 - 24, 2023. This deliciously wicked sci-fi musical, a brainchild of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (of Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin fame), has been winning hearts and minds for over three decades. This is one show that promises to take you on a wild ride.

As the snow starts falling, warm up with The Encore's presentation of the heartwarming "White Christmas." Its enchanting Irving Berlin score includes classics such as “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep is the Ocean,” and the evergreen title song. Based on the beloved film, the delightful musical spins a tale of a song-and-dance team that finds love in a charming Vermont inn, providing the perfect festive treat.

When February chills creep in, Michiganders can take a magical detour "Into the Woods." This Tony Award-winning spectacle by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim weaves together everyone's favorite storybook characters in a timeless and thought-provoking narrative, offering a perfect escape from the winter gloom.

In April, you’ll be welcomed back aboard "The Love Boat" as Fred Grandy (Gopher himself) makes a comeback in the play "I'm Not Rappaport." Get ready to dive into the heartwarming and humorous conversations between two elderly men, Nat and Midge, in Central Park. This production reunites Grandy with his Love Boat co-star, Ted Lange, under the direction of Vincent Cardinal from the University of Michigan.

As spring blooms into summer, the 15th Anniversary Season will wrap up with a bang with the timeless American musical, "Oklahoma!" This enduring masterpiece, which made its Broadway debut in 1943, is a powerful exploration of love, loyalty, and the pursuit of the American dream. It's an all-time favorite that continues to charm audiences of all ages.

But wait, there's more! The Encore's much-loved Tribute Concert Series is back for Season 15 with a stellar lineup that includes tributes to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Paul Simon (and Garfunkel), Women in Jazz, Mamas & the Papas, and last season's crowd-pleaser, "Stairway to Heaven: A Tribute to Classic Rock," now reimagined as "Dream On: A Tribute to Classic Rock 2.0."

An extra cherry on top of this performance sundae is a special production of "Chicago," brought to you in collaboration with The University of Michigan’s Department of Musical Theatre. Although not part of the subscription packages, a limited number of tickets will be available for purchase through The Encore's website.

So, clear your calendars and start the countdown! Season 15 subscriptions go on sale on June 1st, and single tickets are available from June 20th. And remember, subscribers get priority bookings and a 10% discount on tickets for family and friends. Find all the pricing details on The Encore’s website at theencoretheatre.org.

Here's to a season filled with laughter, joy, and the magic of the theatre!