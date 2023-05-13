Dexter Tennis Blanks South Lyon East

The Dexter girls' tennis team put on a strong showing with an 8-0 sweep of South Lyon East Thursday.

The Dreadnaughts failed to lose a set in the match on their way to the win.

Lindsey Wiczorek dominated at one-singles with a 6-1, 6-1 win, while Charlotte Bruderly cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 win at two-singles.

Claudia Vanover won 6-1, 6-2 at three singles, and Maria DeMerell won 6-2, 6-1 at four.

The Doubles teams were just as impressive with Gracie Garcia and Natalie Sattler winning 8-7, 7-5 at one doubles and Chloe Sprague and Sefina Patterson teaming to win 6-2, 6-1 at two-doubles.

Raegen Kopitsch and Amelia Baglio won 6-2, 6-1 at three doubles and Anya Johanson and Julia Berkholtz 6-3, 6-1 at four-doubles.

The Dreadnaughts fell to Skyline 7-2.

Wiczorek had another strong showing at one-singles with a 6-1, 6-1 win.

Vanover picked up the Dreadnaughts other win with a 6-1, 6-4 victory at three-singles.

Johanson and Berkholtz dropped a tough three-set match at four-doubles 6-4, 5-7, 5-7.