Pinckney Powderpuff Football to Help Benefit Larry Prout Jr. (The Bear) Courage Fund

Pinckney High School will be holding its annual powderpuff football games Tuesday, May 16 with part of the proceeds to benefit the Larry Prout Jr. (The Bear) Courage Fund.

The Larry Prout Jr. (The Bear) Courage Fund has been created to aid C.S. Mott Children's Hospital patients who have current and ongoing life-threatening health issues and are receiving care which affects the overall financial situation of their families. It is a fund for emergency needs, not to help pay for medical bills and equipment. The fund will help with gas, food, utilities, clothes, and many other basic necessities, that become hardships when a family is facing the medical crisis of a loved one.

Prout Jr. is a 2020 graduate of Pinckney High School.

He was born on June 11, 2001 at the University of Michigan's Mott Children's Hospital. He has endured over 100 surgeries due to spina bifida, cloacal extropy, and a massive omphalocele, as well as many other complex medical diagnosis. With support from his family, friends and community, Larry has been able to live a productive and fulfilling life. Larry is involved with several non-profits by fundraising, public speaking, volunteering and as a board member. Larry has been a community volunteer working hard for many of our local nonprofits raising virtually thousands of dollars since he was 14.

There might not be a bigger University of Michigan football fan in the country than Prout Jr. He was "drafted" by the football team in 2016 and he has become friends with numerous Wolverines. One of the biggest is former Michigan quarterback John O'Korn who is vice president of the Prout Jr. Courage Fund.

Photo from University of Michigan Football Twitter

Former University of Michigan players Josh Uche and Chase Winovich have wore shoes in honor of Team Impact and Prout Jr during My Cause, My Cleats NFL football games for the New England Patriots.

Chase Winovich showing off his Team Impact/Larry Prout Jr. Cleats. Photo from New England Patriots Instagram

The Pinckney junior and senior girls will be playing Tuesday night at 6:45 at Pirate Stadium at Pinckney High School.

You can purchase tickets at Powder Puff - Seniors vs Juniors | Powderpuff Tickets | GoFan