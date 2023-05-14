Dexter Women’s Water Polo Honors Seniors at Final Home Game

Dexter women’s water polo celebrated their four seniors, Whitley Fowler, Sophia Marr, Marea Balcom and Laura Walton, on Monday night as they won their final home game in an exhibition match with Ann Arbor Pioneer 11-5.

Whitley began playing water polo in 8th grade and will attend Olivet College where she plans to study Criminal Justice/Safety Studies and shoot on the Trap Shooting team.

Sophia joined the team in 11th grade and will attend the University of Michigan in the fall to major in Political Science.

Marea is a 4-year member of the varsity team and a team captain. Marea will attend the University of Michigan and plans to major in Environmental Sciences.

Laura began playing water polo in 10th grade and is a three-year member of the varsity team and a team captain. Laura will attend Northern Michigan University where she plans to major in athletic training or sustainability and minor in music theory.

Balcom led the Dreads scoring with 5 goals against Pioneer. Addy Arbour scored three, Laura Walton had two, and Sophia Marr tossed in the final goal for Dexter.

Balcom also won all four sprints and contributed an assist. Arbour and Walton also each had an assist, Emma Bishop had two assists and Ali Genske had three. On the defensive end, Shelby Waltz, Annie Wesorick and Sophia each had a steal, Marea had four steals, Diem Lee had three steals and Ali and Laura dominated with five steals each. Goalie Avery Nesbitt had seven saves.