Dexter Golfers Eighth at Western Invite

The Dexter golf team came home with an eighth-place finish of 16 teams at the Western Invite Friday.

The Dreadnaughts shot a team score of 348 in the 18-hole event.

Braden Richards shot a round of 81 to lead Dexter.

Nick Bearman finished with 87, Drew Brzyz and Niko Michos each with 90, and David Kull 94.

The Dreads had a rough week in league play, going 0-4 in the SEC Red.

They opened the week by falling to Saline 169-190 and Tecumseh 173-190.

Michos led the Dreadnaughts with a 46, followed by Richards and Brzys with a round of 47 each. Bearman finished with a score of 50, Kull 52, and Jack Votaw.

Dexter then fell to Adrian 169-184 and Jackson 177-184.

Richards shot a team-low of 42 to lead the Dreads.

Michos and Brzys each finished with a score of 47, Samuel Renaud 48, Kull 50, and Bearman 52.