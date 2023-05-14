Dexter Softball Wins Four of Six

The Dexter softball team won four of six games last week, including a doubleheader sweep of Pioneer.

The Dreadnaughts took down Pioneer 2-1 in eight innings in the opener.

It was a pitcher’s duel between Audrey Gauthier and Pioneer’s Olivia Guidinger. Gauthier allowed seven hits and struck out 13 through seven innings and Guidinger allowed just five hits and struck out six in eight innings of work.

Dexter got on the board first with Clara Lamb double, followed by a rbi-single by Mallory Brandt for a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth. Pioneer with tie it at 1-1 in the bottom of the inning and it would stay that way until the eighth.

Kyra Sunstrum was placed on second to start the eight and stole third and scored on a Gauthier sacrifice fly to take a 2-1 lead.

Lamb came in to pitch in the eighth with a Pioneer runner placed on second to start the inning. A groundout moved the runner to third, but Lamb got a pop fly and a strikeout to end the game and earn the save for the Dreads.

Brandt finished with two hits and a rbi, while Lamb had a double and run scored. Gauthier added a hit and rbi and Roni Wilson one hit.

A seven-run first-inning helped the Dreadnaughts cruise to 14-2 win in the second game.

Anika Busdeker led the offense with three hits and a rbi, while Wilson had two hits and two rbi. Brandt finished with two hits and a rbi, while Lamb, Eleni Michos, and Ella Mitchell each had a hit and rbi.

Lamb earned the win in the circle by striking out five and allowing six hits in five innings of work.

Earlier in the week, the Dreadnaughts split a doubleheader with Jackson Northwest, dropping the opener 11-6 and winning the second 12-1.

Wilson led the hitting attack with two hits and three rbi. Busdeker, Lizzie Lewis, and Sunstrum each had a hit and rbi, and Morgan Sturmer a hit and run scored in the opener.

The second game saw Gauthier have a big night by going 4-4 with two rbi and earning the win with 10 k’s.

Lewis was 4-4 with two rbi and Wilson added three hits and three rbi. Mitchell had two hits and two runs scored, Brandt two hits, Sunstrum a hit and two rbi, and Busdeker and Sturmer a hit and rbi each.

Dexter then split a pair in a SEC Red matchup with Monroe Saturday.

Lamb ripped a three-run double in the seventh to break a 2-2 tie and give the Dreads a 5-2 win. She finished with three hits and four rbi for the game.

Gauthier earned the win with six k’s and had a hit and scored two. Katelyn Seeland and Mitchell each had a hit for the Dreads.

Dexter dropped the second game 7-2.

Seeland led the offense with two hits and a rbi. Gauthier had a hit and run scored, while Wilson and Maggie Ohlman each had a hit.