Dexter Girl 4th, Boys 7th at SEC Red T&F Finals

The Dexter track teams had some strong showings at the SEC Red track and field finals hosted by the Dreadnaughts Friday.

The girls finished fourth in the final standings, while the boys finished seventh.

The Dexter girls finished with 61 points in the meet won by state-power Ann Arbor Pioneer with 184.5.

Raiden Kipfmiller won the league title in the pole vault with a leap of 11’6.

Lillianne Trinkle was also the SEC Red champion in the discus with a season but throw of 94’6.

Lily Burns earned All-SEC honors with a third-place finish in the shot put with a PR of 34’10 and was fifth in the discus.

Larkin Pham was fourth in the long jump with a PR of 14’9, while Debbie McCoy and Bethany Simons tied for fourth in the pole vault, and Tia Schultz fifth in the high jump.

The 4x800 relay team of Addison Bruckman, Lillian Mitchell, Annabel O’Haver, and Maddie Rokke-Smith was fifth, and the 4x400 relay team of Bailey Krueger, Avery Hoeft, Emily Kate Covert, and Bruckman was sixth.

The boys finished with 31 points in the meet won by Saline.

Clark Sheldon finished second in the pole vault to earn All-SEC Honors, while Kaden Korcek was fourth, Benjamin Sackman fifth, and Barrett Keller sixth.

Caleb Snyder was fourth in the 3200 , while the 4x800 relay team of Owen Ackerman, Brandon Anderson, Kaden Jensen, and Rylan Teddy was fourth.

The 4x400 relay of Ackerman, Anderson, Alex Hoffman, and Julian Linebaugh was fifth, and Ackerman fifth in the 1600.