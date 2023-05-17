Webster Twp Police Report, April 2023

In April, Deputies responded to 172 calls for police service, up from 126 the previous year for a 37% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Apr) are 557, up from 479 for the same period last year for a 16% increase.

Officers conducted 55 traffic stops, up from 48 last year. Ten citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

Nine crashes

Two medicals

Seven citizen assists

Five mental health

Two frauds

One sudden death

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp:

On April 24th, Deputies investigated a check fraud in the 6200 block of W Joy Road. The victim reported that an individual in Massachusetts had altered and cashed a mailed check. The victim reported the fraud to their financial institution and is being reimbursed.

On April 25th, Deputies investigated a separate check fraud in the 6700 block of Daly Road. This victim reported a similar incident where they wrote and mailed a check which its intended recipient never received. The check was altered and cashed by a subject in Columbus, Ohio.

The entire April police call log can be found at the link below.