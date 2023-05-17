Scio Twp Police Report, April 2023

In April, Deputies responded to 764 calls for police service, down from 896 the previous year for a 15% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Apr) are 3,274, up from 3,205 for a 2% increase.

Officers conducted 301 traffic stops, down from 353 last year. Sixty-two citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Five assaults

Four larcenies

25 crashes

Three medicals

28 citizen assists

Seven mental health

21 welfare checks

12 frauds

Six disorderly conducts

One OUI

One sudden death

Seven attempted suicides (adult)

One extortion

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:

On April 1st, Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of N. Wagner and Jackson Roads for a traffic violation. Contact was made with the 49-Year-Old Columbus, OH Driver, who was arrested for a weapons violation as he had a loaded pistol in plain view. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor's office for review.

On April 5th, Deputies responded to Dexter-Ann Arbor Road near Wagner Road for a personal injury crash. Deputies arrived, aided the injured, and began investigating the crash. A 23-Year-Old Ypsilanti Resident was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While visibly intoxicated. The case is pending a Toxicology Report and Prosecutor’s Office review.

The complete April call log can be found at the link below.