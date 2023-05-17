Dexter MI
Scio Twp Police Report, April 2023

In April, Deputies responded to 764 calls for police service, down from 896 the previous year for a 15% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Apr) are 3,274, up from 3,205 for a 2% increase.

Officers conducted 301 traffic stops, down from 353 last year. Sixty-two citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Five assaults
  • Four larcenies
  • 25 crashes
  • Three medicals
  • 28 citizen assists
  • Seven mental health
  • 21 welfare checks
  • 12 frauds
  • Six disorderly conducts
  • One OUI
  • One sudden death
  • Seven attempted suicides (adult)
  • One extortion

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:

On April 1st, Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of N. Wagner and Jackson Roads for a traffic violation. Contact was made with the 49-Year-Old Columbus, OH Driver, who was arrested for a weapons violation as he had a loaded pistol in plain view. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor's office for review.

On April 5th, Deputies responded to Dexter-Ann Arbor Road near Wagner Road for a personal injury crash. Deputies arrived, aided the injured, and began investigating the crash. A 23-Year-Old Ypsilanti Resident was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While visibly intoxicated. The case is pending a Toxicology Report and Prosecutor’s Office review.

The complete April call log can be found at the link below.

