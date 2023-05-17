Scio Twp Police Report, April 2023
In April, Deputies responded to 764 calls for police service, down from 896 the previous year for a 15% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Apr) are 3,274, up from 3,205 for a 2% increase.
Officers conducted 301 traffic stops, down from 353 last year. Sixty-two citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- Five assaults
- Four larcenies
- 25 crashes
- Three medicals
- 28 citizen assists
- Seven mental health
- 21 welfare checks
- 12 frauds
- Six disorderly conducts
- One OUI
- One sudden death
- Seven attempted suicides (adult)
- One extortion
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:
On April 1st, Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of N. Wagner and Jackson Roads for a traffic violation. Contact was made with the 49-Year-Old Columbus, OH Driver, who was arrested for a weapons violation as he had a loaded pistol in plain view. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor's office for review.
On April 5th, Deputies responded to Dexter-Ann Arbor Road near Wagner Road for a personal injury crash. Deputies arrived, aided the injured, and began investigating the crash. A 23-Year-Old Ypsilanti Resident was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While visibly intoxicated. The case is pending a Toxicology Report and Prosecutor’s Office review.
The complete April call log can be found at the link below.