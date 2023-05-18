Scio Township's new township manager has the qualifications and a wealth of prior experience

Scio Township’s new Township Manager Joyce Parker comes to Scio as an experienced administrator.

In the career summary section of her resume, Parker says she’s an “experienced administrator for full-service communities, and ICMA-credentialed City Manager with the International City/County Management Association. Developed and managed budgets up to $250 million and organizations up to 800 employees. My diverse experience includes the management of suburban communities, urban cities and charter townships with rapid growth and development.”

That sounds like a good fit for Scio, so much so the township board approved an employment agreement with her at their May 9 meeting.

Since 2019, Parker has served as Deputy State Treasurer, State and Local Finance State of Michigan, Department of Treasury.

She’s also been the CEO and President at The Municipal Group in Ann Arbor, which is responsible for marketing, promotions, consulting and general administration for The Municipal Group. This provides consulting services, organizational assessments, recruitment and training services, community and economic development support, and personnel and interim staff services to cities, townships, and counties.

photo from the Michigan.Gov website

Previous experience also includes being the City Manager in Inkster for four years, Community Development Director in the City of Flint and City Manager in Elgin, Illinois.

Her educational background includes a BBA in Marketing from Kent State University in 1974 and Master of Public Administration from the University of Michigan in 1993. Among a list of parts honors and recognition, Parker was the 1996 recipient of the ‘Spirit of Saginaw Award” from the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce.

The Sun Times News asked township supervisor Will Hathaway about Parker, and he said she “has many qualifications including a wealth of prior experience as a city manager.”

The search for a township manager saw the Board of Trustees working with consultant Amy Cell. Township officials said “Joyce Parker emerged as the leading candidate and met with members of the Board in a series of interviews.” During this transition in finding a new township manager, Marc Thompson has been working as the Township Administrator for Scio.

Going forward, as part of the new agreement with Parker, the township is engaging Parker on a contractor basis as the Township Manager with a start date of June with an annual pay rate of $165,000.