Memorial Day in Dexter

Dexter is taking time out on May 29, to honor and recognize Memorial Day.

This year’s parade, Remember Those Who Served Parade, is being organized by the Rotary Club of Dexter. The parade is at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29. It’s followed by a ceremony in the Gazebo at 11 a.m. at Monument Park.

Parade organizers expect over 980 people to be walking in the parade, various organizations, school groups, and classic cars and honored Heroes. The guest speaker will be Captain Joe Evans, U.S. Navy (retired).

map courtesy of the Rotary Club of Dexter

Larry Stalker, the adjutant of Dexter’s American Legion Post #557, said at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, the Legion will be doing Military Honors at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Waterloo. He said they have been participating in the cemetery's program for many years.

On Memorial Day, the Dexter Legion will be marching in the parade and then going on to Forest Lawn, St. Joseph, St. Andrews and Webster cemeteries for Military Honors. They will then come back to the park in downtown Dexter to raise the flag around noon. They will end up at the Legion, at 8225 Dexter-Chelsea Road, to raise the flag there as well.

Dexter Memorial Day Parade staging plan. image courtesy of the Rotary Club of Dexter

To learn more about the parade, go to http://www.dextermemorialdayparade.com/

or https://www.facebook.com/people/Dexter-Memorial-Day-Parade/100071609257336/.

instructions courtesy of the Rotary Club of Dexter