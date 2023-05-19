Scio Township sets public hearing to talk about the Fire Special Assessment District

Scio Township sets June 13 for a Public Hearing on the proposed Fire Special Assessment District.

The township board will conduct a public hearing at the Township Hall located at 827 North Zeeb Road, at 7 p.m. on June 13, to consider the creation of a Special Assessment District for the purposes of specially assessing benefited property for the cost of fire protection in the Township.

The Fire SAD, if the ballot questions are approved, will be for the entire township, so residents are invited to make comment at the hearing.

The township is planning to put two questions to voters on the Nov. 7 voting ballot.

The township “is considering whether to annually authorize up to 3.75 mills ($3.75 on each $1,000 of taxable value) to defray the costs of providing fire protection and emergency medical services, including maintenance of buildings and acquisition of apparatus and equipment; and up to 0.75 mills ($0.75 on each $1,000 of taxable value) to defray the costs of purchasing property, constructing buildings, and providing apparatus and equipment for newly constructed buildings to provide fire protection and emergency medical services, for the fiscal year ending 2024.”

Another decision related to this saw the township board approve using up to $50,000 on a architectural firm to develop initial schematic design for fire station 2 (a floor plan and elevations) to be used to educate the public for the upcoming Fire SAD assessment question.