Dexter Community Schools respond to social media threat

Dexter Community Schools conducted an investigation and contacted law enforcement after being notified of a concerning social media threat.

DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis sent out this letter to the community:

May 19, 2023

Dear Dexter Community,

Thank you for your continued support of Dexter Community Schools and our amazing educators. The safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance. Early this morning, we were notified of a social media post that was concerning. Shortly thereafter, we identified the origin and author of the post. We worked with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department, the family of the author, the Michigan State Police, and other community agencies.

Our administrative team followed our school safety training and protocols. We immediately removed and searched the student who made the threat from the rest of the student body, initiated a full investigation which was assisted by the WCSD, identified the origin and substance of the post, assessed that there was a student threatened, and worked alongside the appropriate community agencies to conduct the investigation.

There was no threat to the entire student body. All parties involved have been contacted.

Every threat, no matter how big or small, is illegal and investigated by schools and law enforcement. Threats against the safety of our schools are never a joke, and law enforcement and school leaders will take action to protect our community, including and up to prosecution. We ask all families to speak with their students about their current and responsible social media use.

Any threats to the safety of others can be reported through text messages or other platforms to authorities through the statewide confidential reporting tool OK2SAY:

For any immediate threat to self or others, please call 911.

Please know that the tools outlined above do work and we are immediately alerted. This real-time notice allows schools and authorities to promptly investigate and protect the safety of students and staff.

We know this information is scary and may evoke strong emotions. For this reason, we also ask that you respect the privacy of the students and the families involved. Please demonstrate empathy and care for your fellow community members as they navigate a situation no one can imagine finding themselves in.

Sincerely,

Christopher Timmis, EdD

Superintendent