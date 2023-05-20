Dexter Lacrosse Clinches Share of SEC White Title

The Dexter boys' lacrosse team earned a share of its second straight SEC White title by pounding Ypsilanti Lincoln last week.

The Dreadnaughts finished 7-1 in the White to tie with Tecumseh for the crown. It was the second straight league title for the Dreads after sharing the crown with Chelsea in 2022.

Gerzon Herter, who recently came back from an injury, had a big night with a team high four goals and an assist in the win over the Splitters.

Colin Kennedy also had a big night for Dexter with three goals and three assists.

Marty Watson finished with three goals, while Brenden Shinn had two goals and Will Simpson one. Benny Willard found the net once and dished out five assists and JT Bonilla picked up two assists.

Dexter improved to 8-6 overall on the season.

Photos by Dawn McCann