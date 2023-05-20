Dexter Girls' Tennis Makes it Three Straight Regional Titles

Photo provided by Ryan Maki Photography

Playing in one of the toughest conferences in the state paid off for the Dexter girls' tennis team as the Dreadnaughts earned its third straight regional title at home Thursday.

Dexter won six regional titles and two runners-up on its way to the team title.

Lindsey Wiczorek dominated at one-singles by going 3-0 and losing just two games in the three matches at one-singles.

Charlotte Bruderly was just as strong at two-singles, winning her first two matches 6-0, 6-0 and winning the title 6-1, 6-1.

Claudia Vanover went 2-0 on the day to claim the three-singles title. Vanover won 6-1, 6-1 in the semis and won the title with a 6-1, 6-4 win in the finals.

Maria DeMerell won her first two matches of the day, but dropped a hard-fought three set tiebreaker 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (7-2) at four singles.

The doubles teams were just as strong as the singles.

Gracie Garcia and Natalie Sattler went 3-0 at one-doubles, including a 6-3, 6-1 win in the finals.

Sefina Patterson and Chloe Sprague rallied from a set down to win the two doubles title 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 and finish 3-0.

Raegan Kopitsch and Amelia Baglio won their first two matches before falling in the three-doubles finals and finishing second.

Anya Johanson and Julia Berkholtz went 3-0 including a 7-5, 6-0 win in the four-doubles title match.

Dexter advances to the D2 state finals at Midland June 3-4.